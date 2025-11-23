AXQ Capital LP Has $862,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 144.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Medtronic from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.94. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.