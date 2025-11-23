AXQ Capital LP Invests $557,000 in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $10,344,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $529.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.35 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,532.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

