AXQ Capital LP Invests $813,000 in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $197.38 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.17.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

