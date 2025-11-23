AXQ Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

AXQ Capital LP lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $460.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $484.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.88. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $546.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.05%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

