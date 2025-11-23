AXQ Capital LP Takes $539,000 Position in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Graham by 68.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE:GHC opened at $1,080.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,074.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1,015.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Graham Holdings Company has a 52-week low of $840.50 and a 52-week high of $1,200.00.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $14.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.36 by $1.72. Graham had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 14.93%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Graham has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

