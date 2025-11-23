AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Get Stryker alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $368.35 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,200.72. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 522,618 shares of company stock worth $185,577,237 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.37.

Read Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.