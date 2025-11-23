B. Riley Cuts Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Price Target to $14.00

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eagle Point Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIC opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $16.39.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period.

About Eagle Point Income

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.