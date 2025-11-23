B. Riley Cuts Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Price Target to $16.00

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sound Point Meridian Capital’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPMC. Compass Point set a $20.00 price target on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.50 target price on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sound Point Meridian Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Sound Point Meridian Capital stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $301.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.20.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.45 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.4%. Sound Point Meridian Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,500.00%.

In related news, CEO Ujjaval Desai acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 78,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,476.09. This trade represents a 11.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen Ketchum bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $30,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 94,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,517.90. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,270 and have sold 16,929 shares valued at $290,924.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Everest Management Corp. acquired a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital by 35.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,821,000.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

