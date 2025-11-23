Baer Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Baer Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.9% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.79.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.41. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

