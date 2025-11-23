Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 112.4% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.80%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

