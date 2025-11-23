Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 55.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.
In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MDT stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The firm has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
