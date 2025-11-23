Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 389 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 36,842.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,204,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,626,000 after purchasing an additional 264,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,951,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,211,000 after purchasing an additional 150,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total transaction of $6,034,465.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. This represents a 55.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $568.86 per share, with a total value of $170,658.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,730.42. This trade represents a 3.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.32.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $550.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $596.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

