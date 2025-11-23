Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 919 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $2,717,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 147.3% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

LOW stock opened at $234.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $280.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 52,931 shares of company stock worth $14,381,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

