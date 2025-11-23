Baidu, Inc. $BIDU Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 169,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 129.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 294,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 166,088 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,081,000.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Baidu from $100.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, CLSA raised Baidu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $149.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

