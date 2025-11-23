Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 20,200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $72,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

JPM opened at $297.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $810.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

