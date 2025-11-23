Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,602. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.70.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -54.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

