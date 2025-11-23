Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $484,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,754,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 261,837 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total value of $264,912.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,080,435.48. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $340.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

