Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $1.59 Million in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Get Ralliant alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth about $662,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Ralliant Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of RAL opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.16. Ralliant Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RAL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralliant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ralliant

Ralliant Profile

(Free Report)

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.