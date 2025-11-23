Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $1.59 Million in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth about $662,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000.
Ralliant Stock Up 3.0%
Shares of RAL opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.16. Ralliant Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04.
Ralliant Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RAL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralliant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.
Ralliant Profile
Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.
