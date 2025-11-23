Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,567,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Progressive were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,516,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,217,000 after acquiring an additional 493,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,128,055,000 after purchasing an additional 301,371 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 61.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,380,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,805,642,000 after acquiring an additional 396,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,802.60. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,460. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 41,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,257,508 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. HSBC set a $259.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $226.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.90 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.