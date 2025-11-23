Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.87.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,596.60. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $313,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,354,922.65. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $15,148,441 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

