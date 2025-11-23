Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,845 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 187,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,632,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 222.0% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $776.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6%

REGN stock opened at $755.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $800.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $615.29 and a 200 day moving average of $575.72.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.46 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.