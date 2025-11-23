Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 65 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ASML were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 25.3% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 97.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 67.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Morningstar cut ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Stock Down 1.5%

ASML stock opened at $966.57 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,086.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,000.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $840.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.857 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

