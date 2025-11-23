Bank of America Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $80.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Target from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.97.

NYSE TGT opened at $87.51 on Thursday. Target has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Target by 3.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 32.3% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

