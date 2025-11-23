Bank Stocks To Watch Now – November 20th

Get alerts:

Charles Schwab, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banks and other deposit-taking financial institutions that give investors partial ownership and the potential for dividends and capital gains. Their performance is driven by factors like interest rates, loan and deposit growth, credit quality, and regulatory changes, making them particularly sensitive to economic cycles and banking-sector risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

