Barings LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,119 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $3,814,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,058.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $855.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $787.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,066.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,090.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.