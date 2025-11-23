Barings LLC Has $26.57 Million Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,136 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for about 0.6% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $26,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of CRH by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in CRH by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in CRH by 9.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $110.14 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $121.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average is $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

