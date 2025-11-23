Barings LLC Increases Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Barings LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 33.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 475,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,064,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335,563 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 177,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,855,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,256,000 after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 88,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

