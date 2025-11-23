Barings LLC Sells 233 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Barings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $487.03 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $403.01 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.85.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

