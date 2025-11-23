Barings LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 277.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total value of $11,862,880.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $8,069,149.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,486 shares in the company, valued at $26,697,031.48. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,869 shares of company stock worth $126,762,385. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $186.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.87 and a beta of 2.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.42 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The company had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

