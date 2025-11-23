Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,155 The Boeing Company $BA

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.09.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $179.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.90 and a 200-day moving average of $214.69. The company has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

