Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,695,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,635,000 after buying an additional 65,411 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 17.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,253,000 after buying an additional 75,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $297.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $277.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $214.50 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.55 and a 200-day moving average of $273.24.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

