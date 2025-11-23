Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 394,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.