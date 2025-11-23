Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $966.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $380.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,000.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $840.89. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,086.11.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $1,200.00 price target on ASML in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

