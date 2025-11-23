Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCML. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bay Commercial Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bay Commercial Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Bay Commercial Bank Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. Bay Commercial Bank has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). Bay Commercial Bank had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bay Commercial Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bay Commercial Bank by 974.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bay Commercial Bank by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Bay Commercial Bank by 107.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bay Commercial Bank by 119,480.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

