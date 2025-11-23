Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gimbal Financial boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the sale, the director owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at $683,642,180.16. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 225,174 shares of company stock worth $58,095,223 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $299.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $306.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

