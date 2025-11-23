Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XYZ. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Block from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Block from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Block Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $61.88 on Thursday. Block has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.73.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 750 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $54,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 103,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,403.16. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $493,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 285,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,416,325. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 61,360 shares of company stock worth $4,799,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth $5,494,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Block by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,588,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

