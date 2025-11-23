Block’s (XYZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XYZ. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Block from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Block Stock Down 0.1%

XYZ opened at $61.88 on Thursday. Block has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.73.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Block’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $493,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 285,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,416,325. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at $42,871,680. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,162 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Block in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

