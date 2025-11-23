Block’s (XYZ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

XYZ has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Block Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Block stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. Block has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.73.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $54,165.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 103,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,403.16. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,871,680. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,162. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.