Block’s (XYZ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

XYZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Block from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas cut Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. Block has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,871,680. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $78,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 253,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,988,290.12. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 61,360 shares of company stock worth $4,799,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Block in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Block in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Block during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

