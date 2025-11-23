Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.0714.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

In other news, EVP Eric C. Christel acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $27,280.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,280. This represents a 34.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 123.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,299,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $7,890,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 201,255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 956,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 955,965 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,523,000 after buying an additional 664,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,549.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 637,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 598,630 shares during the period.

BLMN opened at $6.35 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $541.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $928.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.59 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.280 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

