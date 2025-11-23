Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.21.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $340.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

