BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF $BKCI Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,329,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 811.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 108,264 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 873,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,864,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKCI opened at $50.36 on Friday. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.87.

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

