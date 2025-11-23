BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.4% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.4% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 31,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.5%

GOOGL opened at $299.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.40. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $306.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.