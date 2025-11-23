Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6,139.2069.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price objective (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 target price (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,768.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,182.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5,400.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 150.0% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.