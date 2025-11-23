Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 60,024.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 115,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 115,247 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 19.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 22.1% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.44. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.