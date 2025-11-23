Boston Research & Management Inc. Makes New $317,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Boston Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GE Vernova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,664,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,258,000 after purchasing an additional 271,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,404,000 after buying an additional 129,315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after acquiring an additional 367,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after acquiring an additional 684,794 shares during the period.

GEV opened at $555.98 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $595.52 and a 200-day moving average of $563.46.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEV. Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Melius upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

