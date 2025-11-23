Boston Research & Management Inc. Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd increased its position in United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.81.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

