Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,133 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.4% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Postrock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $76.10 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. The trade was a 45.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 820,887 shares in the company, valued at $64,316,496.45. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,017,988 shares of company stock valued at $79,085,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

