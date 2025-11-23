Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 921 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,395 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $127.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

