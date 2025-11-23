Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWAY. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Brainsway from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brainsway in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Brainsway from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Brainsway Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. Brainsway has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $291.25 million, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Brainsway had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.73%. Brainsway has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brainsway will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainsway

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainsway during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brainsway by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 60,877 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Brainsway by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Brainsway during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brainsway by 69.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

